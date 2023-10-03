Piramal Pharma Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

Piramal Pharma had an open price of ₹97 and a close price of ₹97.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹102.6 and a low of ₹96.45. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is 13,441.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.08, while the 52-week low is ₹61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 461,861 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.