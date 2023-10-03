Hello User
Piramal Pharma Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Piramal Pharma stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 4.62 %. The stock closed at 97.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Pharma had an open price of 97 and a close price of 97.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 102.6 and a low of 96.45. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is 13,441.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.08, while the 52-week low is 61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 461,861 shares on the BSE.

03 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Live :Piramal Pharma closed at ₹97.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Piramal Pharma had a volume of 461,861 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 97.5.

