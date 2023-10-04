Hello User
Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma stock plummets amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Piramal Pharma stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 102 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.9 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma's stock opened at 102.05 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 102.65, while the lowest was 100.75. The company's market capitalization is 13,428.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 197.08 and 61.65 respectively. A total of 150,997 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Today :Piramal Pharma trading at ₹101.9, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹102

The current data shows that the stock price of Piramal Pharma is 101.9 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.1% or 0.1 rupees.

04 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Live :Piramal Pharma closed at ₹102 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Piramal Pharma on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 150,997. The closing price for the day was 102.

