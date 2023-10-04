Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma stock plummets amidst market downturn

Piramal Pharma's stock opened at ₹102.05 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹102.65, while the lowest was ₹100.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹13,428.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹197.08 and ₹61.65 respectively. A total of 150,997 shares were traded on the BSE.
The current data shows that the stock price of Piramal Pharma is ₹101.9 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.1% or 0.1 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Piramal Pharma on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 150,997. The closing price for the day was ₹102.
