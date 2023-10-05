Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Piramal Pharma Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Piramal Pharma stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 102 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.15 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Pharma

On the last day of trading, the open price of Piramal Pharma was 101.45 and the close price was 102. The stock reached a high of 102.15 and a low of 99.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is currently 13,198.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.08 and the 52-week low is 61.65. The BSE volume for the day was 123,629 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Live :Piramal Pharma closed at ₹102 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Piramal Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 123,629 shares. The closing price for the stock was 102.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.