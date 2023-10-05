Piramal Pharma Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price of Piramal Pharma was ₹101.45 and the close price was ₹102. The stock reached a high of ₹102.15 and a low of ₹99.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is currently ₹13,198.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.08 and the 52-week low is ₹61.65. The BSE volume for the day was 123,629 shares.
05 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST
