Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma Slumps in Trading

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Piramal Pharma stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 100.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.1 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price for Piramal Pharma was 100.6, while the close price was 100.15. The stock reached a high of 101 and a low of 99.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is 13,191.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.08, while the 52-week low is 61.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 172,670 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Today :Piramal Pharma trading at ₹100.1, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹100.15

The current data of Piramal Pharma stock shows that the price is 100.1 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.05% or 0.05 rupees.

06 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Live :Piramal Pharma closed at ₹100.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Piramal Pharma on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 172,670. The closing price for the stock was 100.15.

