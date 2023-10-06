Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma Slumps in Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for Piramal Pharma was ₹100.6, while the close price was ₹100.15. The stock reached a high of ₹101 and a low of ₹99.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is ₹13,191.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.08, while the 52-week low is ₹61.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 172,670 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Piramal Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹100.1 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.05.

