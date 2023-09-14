Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma Surges in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Piramal Pharma saw an open price of ₹103.1 and a close price of ₹102.95. The stock reached a high of ₹104.35 and a low of ₹103.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is currently at ₹13,659.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.08, while the 52-week low is ₹61.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 67,346 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Piramal Pharma share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Piramal Pharma stock is ₹102.85, while the high price is ₹104.35.
Piramal Pharma share price update :Piramal Pharma trading at ₹103.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹102.95
The current data for Piramal Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹103.05 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1% and the net change in price is 0.1.
Piramal Pharma share price NSE Live :Piramal Pharma trading at ₹102.95, up 0% from yesterday's ₹102.95
Based on the current data, the stock price of Piramal Pharma is ₹102.95 with no change in the percent or net change. This means that the stock price has remained stable at its current level.
Piramal Pharma share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|775.35
|1.4
|0.18
|799.0
|463.3
|15240.52
|Natco Pharma
|865.1
|9.85
|1.15
|928.45
|502.0
|15785.49
|Piramal Pharma
|103.3
|0.35
|0.34
|197.08
|61.65
|12573.47
|Suven Pharmaceuticals
|529.8
|12.4
|2.4
|557.4
|375.0
|13486.85
|Eris Lifesciences
|817.7
|12.75
|1.58
|924.0
|550.9
|11120.09
Piramal Pharma share price Live :Piramal Pharma closed at ₹102.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Piramal Pharma on the BSE, the stock had a total volume of 67,346 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹102.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!