Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Piramal Pharma stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 102.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.05 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Pharma

The last day of trading for Piramal Pharma saw an open price of 103.1 and a close price of 102.95. The stock reached a high of 104.35 and a low of 103.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is currently at 13,659.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.08, while the 52-week low is 61.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 67,346 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 11:14 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Piramal Pharma stock is 102.85, while the high price is 104.35.

14 Sep 2023, 11:13 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price update :Piramal Pharma trading at ₹103.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹102.95

The current data for Piramal Pharma stock shows that the price is 103.05 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1% and the net change in price is 0.1.

14 Sep 2023, 10:51 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price NSE Live :Piramal Pharma trading at ₹102.95, up 0% from yesterday's ₹102.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Piramal Pharma is 102.95 with no change in the percent or net change. This means that the stock price has remained stable at its current level.

14 Sep 2023, 10:36 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Alembic Pharmaceuticals775.351.40.18799.0463.315240.52
Natco Pharma865.19.851.15928.45502.015785.49
Piramal Pharma103.30.350.34197.0861.6512573.47
Suven Pharmaceuticals529.812.42.4557.4375.013486.85
Eris Lifesciences817.712.751.58924.0550.911120.09
14 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Live :Piramal Pharma closed at ₹102.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Piramal Pharma on the BSE, the stock had a total volume of 67,346 shares. The closing price for the stock was 102.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.