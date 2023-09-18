Piramal Pharma Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Piramal Pharma opened at ₹102.85 and closed at ₹102.25. The stock had a high of ₹103.6 and a low of ₹101.05. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is ₹13,395.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.08, while the 52-week low is ₹61.65. On the BSE, a total of 269,567 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.