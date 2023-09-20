Hello User
Piramal Pharma Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Piramal Pharma stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 101.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.1 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Pharma

On the last day of trading, the open price for Piramal Pharma was 101.65, and the close price remained the same at 101.65. The stock had a high of 103.9 and a low of 100.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is 13,323.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.08, and the 52-week low is 61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 271,697 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Live :Piramal Pharma closed at ₹101.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Piramal Pharma had a volume of 271,697 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 101.65.

