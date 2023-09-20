Piramal Pharma Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for Piramal Pharma was ₹101.65, and the close price remained the same at ₹101.65. The stock had a high of ₹103.9 and a low of ₹100.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is ₹13,323.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.08, and the 52-week low is ₹61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 271,697 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.