Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Piramal Pharma stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 101.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.8 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Pharma

On the last day of trading, the open price of Piramal Pharma was 98.15, while the close price was 101.1. The stock reached a high of 101.3 and a low of 98.15. The market capitalization of the company is currently 13,151.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.08, while the 52-week low is 61.65. The BSE volume for the day was 344,763 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Today :Piramal Pharma trading at ₹99.8, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹101.1

The current data for Piramal Pharma stock shows that the price is 99.8 with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -1.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.29% or 1.3.

21 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Live :Piramal Pharma closed at ₹101.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Piramal Pharma recorded a volume of 344,763 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 101.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.