Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma Stock Plummets in Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of Piramal Pharma was ₹98.15, while the close price was ₹101.1. The stock reached a high of ₹101.3 and a low of ₹98.15. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹13,151.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.08, while the 52-week low is ₹61.65. The BSE volume for the day was 344,763 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Piramal Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹99.8 with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -1.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.29% or ₹1.3.
On the last day of trading, Piramal Pharma recorded a volume of 344,763 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹101.1.
