Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Piramal Pharma stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 96.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.45 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma's stock opened at 99.8 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 100.7 and a low of 96.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is 12,736.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.08, while the 52-week low is 61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 687,828 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price update :Piramal Pharma trading at ₹96.45, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹96.65

The current data for Piramal Pharma stock shows that the price is 96.45 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.17%
3 Months2.05%
6 Months41.69%
YTD-13.68%
1 Year-99999.99%
22 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Today :Piramal Pharma trading at ₹96.65, down -3.16% from yesterday's ₹99.8

The current data shows that the price of Piramal Pharma stock is 96.65. There has been a percent change of -3.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.15, which further confirms the decline in stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Live :Piramal Pharma closed at ₹99.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Piramal Pharma on the BSE, a total of 687,828 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 99.8.

