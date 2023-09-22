Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Piramal Pharma's stock opened at ₹99.8 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹100.7 and a low of ₹96.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is ₹12,736.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.08, while the 52-week low is ₹61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 687,828 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The current data for Piramal Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹96.45 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.17%
|3 Months
|2.05%
|6 Months
|41.69%
|YTD
|-13.68%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data shows that the price of Piramal Pharma stock is ₹96.65. There has been a percent change of -3.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.15, which further confirms the decline in stock price.
On the last day of trading for Piramal Pharma on the BSE, a total of 687,828 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹99.8.
