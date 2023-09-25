Hello User
Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma's Stocks Rise in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Piramal Pharma stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 9.02 %. The stock closed at 98.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106.95 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Pharma

The last day of trading for Piramal Pharma saw the stock open at 97.9 and close at 96.65. The stock reached a high of 98.75 and a low of 95.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 12,927.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.08, while the 52-week low is 61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 383,831 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Today :Piramal Pharma trading at ₹106.95, up 9.02% from yesterday's ₹98.1

The current data for Piramal Pharma stock shows that the price is 106.95, with a percent change of 9.02 and a net change of 8.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors may view this as a positive development and may be interested in purchasing the stock. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis to understand the reasons behind this price increase and to assess the long-term potential of the stock.

25 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Live :Piramal Pharma closed at ₹96.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Piramal Pharma shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 383,831 shares. The closing price of the shares was 96.65.

