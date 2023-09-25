Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma's Stocks Rise in Today's Trading

The last day of trading for Piramal Pharma saw the stock open at ₹97.9 and close at ₹96.65. The stock reached a high of ₹98.75 and a low of ₹95.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹12,927.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.08, while the 52-week low is ₹61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 383,831 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.