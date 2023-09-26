Hello User
Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Piramal Pharma stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 96.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.7 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Pharma

On the last day of trading, Piramal Pharma's stock opened at 106.95 and closed at 98.10. The stock had a high of 106.95 and a low of 96.60 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 12,776.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.08 and the 52-week low is 61.65. A total of 207,074 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price update :Piramal Pharma trading at ₹97.7, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹96.95

The current stock price of Piramal Pharma is 97.7, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.77% and has gained 0.75 points.

26 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Piramal Pharma Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.62%
3 Months5.44%
6 Months52.93%
YTD-13.36%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Today :Piramal Pharma trading at ₹96.95, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹98.1

The current data for Piramal Pharma stock shows that the price is 96.95 with a percent change of -1.17. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.17% from the previous trading session. The net change is -1.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.15 in value. Overall, this data suggests that the Piramal Pharma stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

26 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Live :Piramal Pharma closed at ₹98.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in Piramal Pharma on the BSE, there were a total of 207,074 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 98.1.

