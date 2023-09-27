Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Piramal Pharma opened at ₹97 and closed at ₹96.95. The stock reached a high of ₹97.75 and a low of ₹94.85. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is ₹12,558.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.08, while the 52-week low is ₹61.65. The BSE volume for Piramal Pharma was 217,051 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Piramal Pharma stock shows that the price is ₹95.3. There has been a percent change of -1.7, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.65, further confirming the downward trend. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
