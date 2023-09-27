Hello User
Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Piramal Pharma stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 96.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95.3 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Pharma

On the last day of trading, Piramal Pharma opened at 97 and closed at 96.95. The stock reached a high of 97.75 and a low of 94.85. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is 12,558.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.08, while the 52-week low is 61.65. The BSE volume for Piramal Pharma was 217,051 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Today :Piramal Pharma trading at ₹95.3, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹96.95

The current data for Piramal Pharma stock shows that the price is 95.3. There has been a percent change of -1.7, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.65, further confirming the downward trend. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

27 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Live :Piramal Pharma closed at ₹96.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Piramal Pharma on the BSE, there were 217,051 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 96.95.

