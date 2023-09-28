Piramal Pharma Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, Piramal Pharma opened at ₹95.85 and closed at ₹95.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹97.25, while the low was ₹95.25. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is ₹12,763.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.08, and the 52-week low is ₹61.65. The BSE volume for the day was 276,003 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.