Piramal Pharma Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Piramal Pharma stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 95.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.85 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Piramal Pharma

On the last day, Piramal Pharma opened at 95.85 and closed at 95.3. The stock's high for the day was 97.25, while the low was 95.25. The market capitalization of Piramal Pharma is 12,763.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.08, and the 52-week low is 61.65. The BSE volume for the day was 276,003 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Live :Piramal Pharma closed at ₹95.3 on last trading day

