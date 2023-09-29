Hello User
Piramal Pharma share price Today Live Updates : Piramal Pharma sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Piramal Pharma stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 97.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.55 per share. Investors should monitor Piramal Pharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of Piramal Pharma saw an open price of 96.95 and a close price of 96.85. The stock had a high of 97.9 and a low of 95.75. The market capitalization was recorded at 12,848.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 197.08, while the 52-week low was 61.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 258,617 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:16 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Today :Piramal Pharma trading at ₹97.55, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹97.5

The current data for Piramal Pharma stock shows that the stock price is 97.55. There has been a small percent change of 0.05, resulting in a net change of 0.05.

29 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Piramal Pharma share price Live :Piramal Pharma closed at ₹96.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in Piramal Pharma on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 258,617. The closing price of the stock was 96.85.

