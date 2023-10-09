Hello User
Plastiblends India Share Price Live blog for 09 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Plastiblends India stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 228.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.25 per share. Investors should monitor Plastiblends India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Plastiblends India

The stock price of Plastiblends India opened at 226.95 and closed at 228.9 on the last day of trading. The highest price recorded during the day was 227.25, while the lowest was 226.95. The market capitalization of the company is 590.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 250.7, and the 52-week low is 139. A total of 15 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Plastiblends India Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Plastiblends India share price Live :Plastiblends India closed at ₹228.9 on last trading day

Plastiblends India had a total volume of 15 shares traded on the BSE on the last day. The closing price for the shares was 228.9.

