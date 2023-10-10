Plastiblends India Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, Plastiblends India opened at ₹226.95 and closed at ₹228.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹227.95 and the low was ₹224.95. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹584.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹250.7, while the 52-week low is ₹139. The BSE volume for Plastiblends India was 401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.