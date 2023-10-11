Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Plastiblends India Share Price Live blog for 11 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Plastiblends India stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 4.62 %. The stock closed at 225 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.4 per share. Investors should monitor Plastiblends India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Plastiblends India

Plastiblends India's stock opened at 228.4 and closed at 225 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 235.4 and a low of 228.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 611.79 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 250.7 and a low of 139. The BSE volume for the day was 3732 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Plastiblends India share price Live :Plastiblends India closed at ₹225 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Plastiblends India on the BSE, there were 3732 shares traded with a closing price of 225.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.