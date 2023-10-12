Plastiblends India Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Plastiblends India opened at ₹235.55 and closed at ₹232.95. The stock reached a high of ₹239 and a low of ₹234.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹615.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹250.7 and the 52-week low is ₹139. The stock had a BSE volume of 3705 shares.
12 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Plastiblends India share price Live :Plastiblends India closed at ₹232.95 on last trading day
