Plastiblends India Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Plastiblends India stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 232.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237 per share. Investors should monitor Plastiblends India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Plastiblends India

On the last day of trading, Plastiblends India opened at 235.55 and closed at 232.95. The stock reached a high of 239 and a low of 234.25. The market capitalization of the company is 615.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 250.7 and the 52-week low is 139. The stock had a BSE volume of 3705 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Plastiblends India share price Live :Plastiblends India closed at ₹232.95 on last trading day

Plastiblends India's BSE volume on the last day was 3705 shares, and the closing price was 232.95.

