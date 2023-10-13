Plastiblends India share price Today Live Updates : Plastiblends India stocks plunge in trading

Plastiblends India's stock opened at ₹268 and closed at ₹237.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹276.15, while the low was ₹260. The company's market capitalization is ₹701.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹250.7, and the 52-week low is ₹139. The BSE volume for the day was 78,509 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.