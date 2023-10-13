Hello User
Plastiblends India share price Today Live Updates : Plastiblends India stocks plunge in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Plastiblends India stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -1.75 %. The stock closed at 268.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.95 per share. Investors should monitor Plastiblends India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Plastiblends India's stock opened at 268 and closed at 237.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 276.15, while the low was 260. The company's market capitalization is 701.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 250.7, and the 52-week low is 139. The BSE volume for the day was 78,509 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Plastiblends India share price NSE Live :Plastiblends India trading at ₹263.95, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹268.65

Plastiblends India's stock price is currently at 263.95 with a percent change of -1.75 and a net change of -4.7. This indicates a decline in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Plastiblends India share price Today :Plastiblends India trading at ₹270, up 13.88% from yesterday's ₹237.1

Plastiblends India stock has a current price of 270. The stock has experienced a significant increase, with a percent change of 13.88. This translates to a net change of 32.9.

13 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Plastiblends India share price Live :Plastiblends India closed at ₹237.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Plastiblends India had a volume of 78,509 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 237.1.

