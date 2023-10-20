Hello User
PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Housing Finance stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 773.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 780 per share. Investors should monitor PNB Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Housing Finance

On the last day, PNB Housing Finance had an opening price of 768 and a closing price of 773.3. The stock reached a high of 773.3 and a low of 765. The market capitalization of the company is 19,939.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 784.4, while the 52-week low is 316.86. The stock had a BSE volume of 3008 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price NSE Live :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹780, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹773.3

PNB Housing Finance stock is currently trading at a price of 780, which represents a 0.87% increase from the previous trading session. The stock has seen a net change of 6.7 points.

20 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The PNB Housing Finance stock reached a low price of 765 and a high price of 780 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST PNB Housing Finance Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price Live :PNB Housing Finance closed at ₹773.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNB Housing Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 3008 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 773.3.

