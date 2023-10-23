PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance Stock Plunges in Trading

On the last day, the open price of PNB Housing Finance was ₹768, while the close price was ₹773.3. The stock had a high of ₹780.65 and a low of ₹743.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19,390.53 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹784.4 and the 52-week low is ₹316.86. The BSE volume for the day was 35,349 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹742.25, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹746.9 The current data for PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the price is ₹742.25, representing a percent change of -0.62. This indicates a decrease in stock value. The net change is -4.65, indicating a decrease of ₹4.65 in the stock price.

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 749.97 10 Days 738.40 20 Days 715.76 50 Days 683.33 100 Days 638.51 300 Days 545.79

PNB Housing Finance share price update :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹746.35, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹746.9 The current price of PNB Housing Finance stock is ₹746.35, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range PNB Housing Finance stock reached a low of ₹729.7 and a high of ₹761.85 today.

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Creditaccess Grameen 1517.15 127.6 9.18 1502.3 834.1 24108.49 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings 1119.5 -6.05 -0.54 1282.75 512.65 21021.69 PNB Housing Finance 747.6 0.7 0.09 784.4 316.86 15241.55 Housing & Urban Development Corporation 74.31 -3.06 -3.96 95.89 34.8 14876.12 Capri Global Capital 747.05 -7.8 -1.03 874.0 565.85 15400.65

PNB Housing Finance share price Live :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹749.3, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹746.9 The stock price of PNB Housing Finance is currently ₹749.3 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 2.4. Click here for PNB Housing Finance News

PNB Housing Finance share price NSE Live :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹730.15, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹746.9 The current data for PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the price is ₹730.15. There has been a percent change of -2.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.75, indicating a decrease of ₹16.75 in the stock price.

PNB Housing Finance share price update :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹736.05, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹746.9 The current data of PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the stock price is ₹736.05, with a percent change of -1.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.45%. The net change in the stock price is -10.85, meaning the stock price has decreased by ₹10.85.

PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹739.1, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹746.9 The current data for PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the price is ₹739.1, which represents a decrease of 1.04% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -7.8.

PNB Housing Finance share price update :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹751, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹746.9 As of the current data, the stock price of PNB Housing Finance is ₹751. It has seen a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.1, suggesting a positive movement.

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.89% 3 Months 17.18% 6 Months 74.52% YTD 69.09% 1 Year 103.16%

PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹761.85, up 2% from yesterday's ₹746.9 The stock price of PNB Housing Finance has increased by 2% to reach ₹761.85. This represents a net change of 14.95.

PNB Housing Finance share price Live :PNB Housing Finance closed at ₹773.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading for PNB Housing Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,349. The closing price for the stock was ₹773.3.