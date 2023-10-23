comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance Stock Plunges in Trading
LIVE UPDATES

PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance Stock Plunges in Trading

8 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Livemint

PNB Housing Finance stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 746.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 742.25 per share. Investors should monitor PNB Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Housing FinancePremium
PNB Housing Finance

On the last day, the open price of PNB Housing Finance was 768, while the close price was 773.3. The stock had a high of 780.65 and a low of 743.2. The market capitalization of the company is 19,390.53 crore. Its 52-week high is 784.4 and the 52-week low is 316.86. The BSE volume for the day was 35,349 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:45:26 PM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹742.25, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹746.9

The current data for PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the price is 742.25, representing a percent change of -0.62. This indicates a decrease in stock value. The net change is -4.65, indicating a decrease of 4.65 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:41:44 PM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days749.97
10 Days738.40
20 Days715.76
50 Days683.33
100 Days638.51
300 Days545.79
23 Oct 2023, 01:15:58 PM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price update :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹746.35, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹746.9

The current price of PNB Housing Finance stock is 746.35, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:11:30 PM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range

PNB Housing Finance stock reached a low of 729.7 and a high of 761.85 today.

23 Oct 2023, 12:58:40 PM IST

PNB Housing Finance Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:44:11 PM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Creditaccess Grameen1517.15127.69.181502.3834.124108.49
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1119.5-6.05-0.541282.75512.6521021.69
PNB Housing Finance747.60.70.09784.4316.8615241.55
Housing & Urban Development Corporation74.31-3.06-3.9695.8934.814876.12
Capri Global Capital747.05-7.8-1.03874.0565.8515400.65
23 Oct 2023, 12:34:03 PM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price Live :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹749.3, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹746.9

The stock price of PNB Housing Finance is currently 749.3 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 2.4.

Click here for PNB Housing Finance News

23 Oct 2023, 12:22:42 PM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range

PNB Housing Finance stock reached a low of 729.7 and a high of 761.85.

23 Oct 2023, 11:50:30 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price NSE Live :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹730.15, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹746.9

The current data for PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the price is 730.15. There has been a percent change of -2.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.75, indicating a decrease of 16.75 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:34:55 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Creditaccess Grameen1523.85134.39.661502.3834.124214.96
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1119.9-5.65-0.51282.75512.6521029.2
PNB Housing Finance731.8-15.1-2.02784.4316.8614919.43
Housing & Urban Development Corporation74.26-3.11-4.0295.8934.814866.11
Capri Global Capital748.8-6.05-0.8874.0565.8515436.72
23 Oct 2023, 11:25:27 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The PNB Housing Finance stock reached a low of 733.4 and a high of 761.85 today.

23 Oct 2023, 11:06:54 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price update :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹736.05, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹746.9

The current data of PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the stock price is 736.05, with a percent change of -1.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.45%. The net change in the stock price is -10.85, meaning the stock price has decreased by 10.85.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46:17 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Creditaccess Grameen1511.3121.758.761502.3834.124015.53
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1104.7-20.85-1.851282.75512.6520743.78
PNB Housing Finance740.5-6.4-0.86784.4316.8615096.8
Housing & Urban Development Corporation74.6-2.77-3.5895.8934.814934.17
Capri Global Capital745.0-9.85-1.3874.0565.8515358.39
23 Oct 2023, 10:46:07 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹739.1, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹746.9

The current data for PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the price is 739.1, which represents a decrease of 1.04% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -7.8.

23 Oct 2023, 10:20:04 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range

PNB Housing Finance stock had a low price of 736.55 and a high price of 761.85 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 09:59:11 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:46:49 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price update :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹751, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹746.9

As of the current data, the stock price of PNB Housing Finance is 751. It has seen a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.1, suggesting a positive movement.

23 Oct 2023, 09:33:19 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.89%
3 Months17.18%
6 Months74.52%
YTD69.09%
1 Year103.16%
23 Oct 2023, 09:14:21 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹761.85, up 2% from yesterday's ₹746.9

The stock price of PNB Housing Finance has increased by 2% to reach 761.85. This represents a net change of 14.95.

23 Oct 2023, 08:25:11 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price Live :PNB Housing Finance closed at ₹773.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNB Housing Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,349. The closing price for the stock was 773.3.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App