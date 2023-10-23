PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance Stock Plunges in Trading

On the last day, the open price of PNB Housing Finance was ₹768, while the close price was ₹773.3. The stock had a high of ₹780.65 and a low of ₹743.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19,390.53 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹784.4 and the 52-week low is ₹316.86. The BSE volume for the day was 35,349 shares.
PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹742.25, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹746.9
The current data for PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the price is ₹742.25, representing a percent change of -0.62. This indicates a decrease in stock value. The net change is -4.65, indicating a decrease of ₹4.65 in the stock price.
PNB Housing Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|749.97
|10 Days
|738.40
|20 Days
|715.76
|50 Days
|683.33
|100 Days
|638.51
|300 Days
|545.79
PNB Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range
PNB Housing Finance stock reached a low of ₹729.7 and a high of ₹761.85 today.
PNB Housing Finance share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1517.15
|127.6
|9.18
|1502.3
|834.1
|24108.49
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1119.5
|-6.05
|-0.54
|1282.75
|512.65
|21021.69
|PNB Housing Finance
|747.6
|0.7
|0.09
|784.4
|316.86
|15241.55
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|74.31
|-3.06
|-3.96
|95.89
|34.8
|14876.12
|Capri Global Capital
|747.05
|-7.8
|-1.03
|874.0
|565.85
|15400.65
PNB Housing Finance share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.89%
|3 Months
|17.18%
|6 Months
|74.52%
|YTD
|69.09%
|1 Year
|103.16%
PNB Housing Finance share price Live :PNB Housing Finance closed at ₹773.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for PNB Housing Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,349. The closing price for the stock was ₹773.3.
