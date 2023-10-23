PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance Stock Plunges in Trading

On the last day, the open price of PNB Housing Finance was ₹768, while the close price was ₹773.3. The stock had a high of ₹780.65 and a low of ₹743.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19,390.53 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹784.4 and the 52-week low is ₹316.86. The BSE volume for the day was 35,349 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.