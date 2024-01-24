PNB Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

PNB Housing Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB Housing Finance's stock opened at ₹882.15 and closed at ₹873.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹906.8 and the low was ₹850.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹22,445.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹905 and the 52-week low is ₹384.17. The stock had a BSE volume of 43,414 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.