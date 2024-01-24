Hello User
PNB Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Housing Finance stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 873.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 864.35 per share. Investors should monitor PNB Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Housing Finance Stock Price Today

PNB Housing Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB Housing Finance's stock opened at 882.15 and closed at 873.4. The stock's high for the day was 906.8 and the low was 850.35. The company has a market capitalization of 22,445.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 905 and the 52-week low is 384.17. The stock had a BSE volume of 43,414 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price Live :PNB Housing Finance closed at ₹873.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNB Housing Finance on the BSE, a total of 43,414 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 873.4.

