Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance Plunges on Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Housing Finance stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 864.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 858.3 per share. Investors should monitor PNB Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Housing Finance Stock Price Today

PNB Housing Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of PNB Housing Finance was 860.8, and the close price was 864.35. The stock had a high of 862.4 and a low of 841.1. The market capitalization of the company is 22,288.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 905, and the 52-week low is 384.17. The BSE volume for the day was 29,544 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹858.3, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹864.35

The current data of PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the price is 858.3, which represents a decrease of 0.7% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -6.05.

25 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price Live :PNB Housing Finance closed at ₹864.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNB Housing Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,544. The closing price for the stock was 864.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.