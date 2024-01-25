PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance Plunges on Stock Market

PNB Housing Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of PNB Housing Finance was ₹860.8, and the close price was ₹864.35. The stock had a high of ₹862.4 and a low of ₹841.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,288.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹905, and the 52-week low is ₹384.17. The BSE volume for the day was 29,544 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the price is ₹858.3, which represents a decrease of 0.7% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -6.05.
On the last day of trading for PNB Housing Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,544. The closing price for the stock was ₹864.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!