PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance shares plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Housing Finance stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -4.58 %. The stock closed at 858.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 819 per share. Investors should monitor PNB Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Housing Finance Stock Price Today

PNB Housing Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB Housing Finance opened at 832.1 and closed at 858.3. The highest price reached during the day was 913.95, while the lowest price was 806.05. The market capitalization of PNB Housing Finance is 21,267.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 905 and the 52-week low is 384.17. The BSE volume for the day was 25,912,969 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹819, down -4.58% from yesterday's ₹858.3

The current data for PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the price is 819, which is a decrease of 4.58%. This translates to a net change of -39.3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price Live :PNB Housing Finance closed at ₹858.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, PNB Housing Finance had a BSE volume of 25,912,969 shares. The closing price for the shares was 858.3.

