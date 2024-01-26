PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance shares plunge in trading today

PNB Housing Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB Housing Finance opened at ₹832.1 and closed at ₹858.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹913.95, while the lowest price was ₹806.05. The market capitalization of PNB Housing Finance is ₹21,267.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹905 and the 52-week low is ₹384.17. The BSE volume for the day was 25,912,969 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the price is ₹819, which is a decrease of 4.58%. This translates to a net change of -39.3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading, PNB Housing Finance had a BSE volume of 25,912,969 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹858.3.
