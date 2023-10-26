PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance shares slump as investors react to negative news

On the last day, PNB Housing Finance opened at ₹728.95 and closed at ₹718.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹730.4 and the low was ₹694.2. The market capitalization of PNB Housing Finance is ₹18,477.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹784.4 and the 52-week low is ₹340.66. The BSE volume for the day was 65,416 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range
PNB Housing Finance stock's low price for the day was ₹679.65, while the high price reached ₹714.05.
PNB Housing Finance share price update :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹688.75, down -3.23% from yesterday's ₹711.75
PNB Housing Finance stock has seen a decrease in price by 3.23%, equivalent to a net change of -23. The current price stands at ₹688.75.
PNB Housing Finance share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Five Star Business Finance
|693.0
|-31.35
|-4.33
|875.35
|448.2
|20191.67
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1064.55
|-39.8
|-3.6
|1282.75
|512.65
|19989.85
|PNB Housing Finance
|686.0
|-25.75
|-3.62
|784.4
|340.66
|13985.69
|Capri Global Capital
|743.2
|-8.25
|-1.1
|874.0
|565.85
|15321.28
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|72.65
|-0.95
|-1.29
|95.89
|35.75
|14543.8
PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹683.45, down -3.98% from yesterday's ₹711.75
The current data for PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the price is ₹683.45, which represents a 3.98% decrease. This translates to a net change of -28.3.
PNB Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of PNB Housing Finance stock today is ₹679.65 and the high price is ₹714.05.
PNB Housing Finance share price update :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹680.65, down -4.37% from yesterday's ₹711.75
The stock price of PNB Housing Finance is currently at ₹680.65, with a percent change of -4.37 and a net change of -31.1. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 4.37% and a decrease of ₹31.1.
PNB Housing Finance Live Updates
PNB HOUSING FINANCE
PNB HOUSING FINANCE
PNB Housing Finance share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.69%
|3 Months
|13.32%
|6 Months
|62.62%
|YTD
|61.02%
|1 Year
|99.24%
PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹702.1, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹711.75
The current data of PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the stock price is ₹702.1, with a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -9.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
PNB Housing Finance share price Live :PNB Housing Finance closed at ₹718.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for PNB Housing Finance on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 65,416. The closing price for the stock was ₹718.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!