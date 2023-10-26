comScore
PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance shares slump as investors react to negative news

4 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Housing Finance stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -3.23 %. The stock closed at 711.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 688.75 per share. Investors should monitor PNB Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Housing FinancePremium
PNB Housing Finance

On the last day, PNB Housing Finance opened at 728.95 and closed at 718.3. The stock's high for the day was 730.4 and the low was 694.2. The market capitalization of PNB Housing Finance is 18,477.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 784.4 and the 52-week low is 340.66. The BSE volume for the day was 65,416 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:27:57 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range

PNB Housing Finance stock's low price for the day was 679.65, while the high price reached 714.05.

26 Oct 2023, 11:22:35 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price update :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹688.75, down -3.23% from yesterday's ₹711.75

PNB Housing Finance stock has seen a decrease in price by 3.23%, equivalent to a net change of -23. The current price stands at 688.75.

26 Oct 2023, 10:31:41 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Five Star Business Finance693.0-31.35-4.33875.35448.220191.67
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1064.55-39.8-3.61282.75512.6519989.85
PNB Housing Finance686.0-25.75-3.62784.4340.6613985.69
Capri Global Capital743.2-8.25-1.1874.0565.8515321.28
Housing & Urban Development Corporation72.65-0.95-1.2995.8935.7514543.8
26 Oct 2023, 10:25:07 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹683.45, down -3.98% from yesterday's ₹711.75

The current data for PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the price is 683.45, which represents a 3.98% decrease. This translates to a net change of -28.3.

26 Oct 2023, 10:19:13 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of PNB Housing Finance stock today is 679.65 and the high price is 714.05.

26 Oct 2023, 09:59:02 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price update :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹680.65, down -4.37% from yesterday's ₹711.75

The stock price of PNB Housing Finance is currently at 680.65, with a percent change of -4.37 and a net change of -31.1. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 4.37% and a decrease of 31.1.

26 Oct 2023, 09:50:00 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:35:31 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.69%
3 Months13.32%
6 Months62.62%
YTD61.02%
1 Year99.24%
26 Oct 2023, 09:24:22 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹702.1, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹711.75

The current data of PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the stock price is 702.1, with a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -9.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

26 Oct 2023, 08:20:25 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance share price Live :PNB Housing Finance closed at ₹718.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNB Housing Finance on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 65,416. The closing price for the stock was 718.3.

