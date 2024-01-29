PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance sees stock soar in today's trading

PNB Housing Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for PNB Housing Finance was ₹832.1, while the close price was ₹858.3. The stock had a high of ₹913.95 and a low of ₹806.05. The market capitalization for PNB Housing Finance is ₹21,267.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹913.95, while the 52-week low is ₹384.17. The stock had a BSE volume of 25,912,969 shares.

