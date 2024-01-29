Hello User
PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance sees stock soar in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Housing Finance stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 819 per share. The stock is currently trading at 823.7 per share. Investors should monitor PNB Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Housing Finance Stock Price Today

PNB Housing Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for PNB Housing Finance was 832.1, while the close price was 858.3. The stock had a high of 913.95 and a low of 806.05. The market capitalization for PNB Housing Finance is 21,267.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 913.95, while the 52-week low is 384.17. The stock had a BSE volume of 25,912,969 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of PNB Housing Finance had a low price of 815 and a high price of 834 for the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹823.7, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹819

PNB Housing Finance stock is currently trading at a price of 823.7. It has had a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in value, and a net change of 4.7.

29 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price NSE Live :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹824.4, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹819

As of the current data, the stock price of PNB Housing Finance is 824.4. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.4, suggesting a positive movement.

29 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST PNB Housing Finance Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹829.1, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹819

The current data shows that the stock price of PNB Housing Finance is 829.1. There has been a percent change of 1.23, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.1, meaning that the stock price has increased by 10.1 units.

29 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.12%
3 Months2.78%
6 Months28.78%
YTD5.14%
1 Year80.27%
29 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price update :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹827.85, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹819

The current data for PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the price is 827.85 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 8.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.08% or 8.85.

29 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price NSE Live :PNB Housing Finance closed at ₹858.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, PNB Housing Finance had a trading volume of 25,912,969 shares with a closing price of 858.3.

