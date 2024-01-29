PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance sees stock soar in today's trading

PNB Housing Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for PNB Housing Finance was ₹832.1, while the close price was ₹858.3. The stock had a high of ₹913.95 and a low of ₹806.05. The market capitalization for PNB Housing Finance is ₹21,267.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹913.95, while the 52-week low is ₹384.17. The stock had a BSE volume of 25,912,969 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IIFL Finance
|621.3
|19.75
|3.28
|704.2
|408.4
|23636.14
|Five Star Business Finance
|753.2
|3.4
|0.45
|875.35
|494.0
|21945.7
|PNB Housing Finance
|812.15
|-6.85
|-0.84
|913.95
|384.17
|16557.55
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1139.3
|36.65
|3.32
|1282.75
|512.65
|21393.49
|Piramal Enterprises
|860.7
|-12.85
|-1.47
|1140.0
|630.2
|20541.78
The stock of PNB Housing Finance had a low price of ₹815 and a high price of ₹834 for the current day.
PNB Housing Finance stock is currently trading at a price of ₹823.7. It has had a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in value, and a net change of 4.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IIFL Finance
|612.35
|10.8
|1.8
|704.2
|408.4
|23295.65
|Five Star Business Finance
|752.4
|2.6
|0.35
|875.35
|494.0
|21922.39
|PNB Housing Finance
|823.4
|4.4
|0.54
|913.95
|384.17
|16786.91
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1138.6
|35.95
|3.26
|1282.75
|512.65
|21380.34
|Piramal Enterprises
|866.7
|-6.85
|-0.78
|1140.0
|630.2
|20684.98
The low price of PNB Housing Finance stock today was ₹817.4 and the high price was ₹834.
As of the current data, the stock price of PNB Housing Finance is ₹824.4. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.4, suggesting a positive movement.
The current data shows that the stock price of PNB Housing Finance is ₹829.1. There has been a percent change of 1.23, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.1, meaning that the stock price has increased by 10.1 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.12%
|3 Months
|2.78%
|6 Months
|28.78%
|YTD
|5.14%
|1 Year
|80.27%
The current data for PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the price is ₹827.85 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 8.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.08% or ₹8.85.
On the last day of trading, PNB Housing Finance had a trading volume of 25,912,969 shares with a closing price of ₹858.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!