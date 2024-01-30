Hello User
PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance shares plunge on negative trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Housing Finance stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -3.17 %. The stock closed at 819 per share. The stock is currently trading at 793.05 per share. Investors should monitor PNB Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Housing Finance Stock Price Today

PNB Housing Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB Housing Finance's stock opened at 827.85 and closed at 819. The highest price for the day was 834, while the lowest was 784.4. The market capitalization of the company is 20,594.02 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 913.95, and the 52-week low is 384.17. The BSE volume for the day was 41,682 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST PNB Housing Finance Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price update :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹793.05, down -3.17% from yesterday's ₹819

The current data for PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the stock price is 793.05, representing a percent change of -3.17. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.17%. The net change in the stock price is -25.95, indicating a decrease of 25.95. Overall, the data suggests that the stock price of PNB Housing Finance has dropped.

30 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.77%
3 Months-1.61%
6 Months24.65%
YTD1.34%
1 Year79.07%
30 Jan 2024, 09:27 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price Today :PNB Housing Finance trading at ₹793.05, down -3.17% from yesterday's ₹819

The current stock price of PNB Housing Finance is 793.05. It has experienced a 3.17% decrease in its price, resulting in a net change of -25.95.

30 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST PNB Housing Finance share price Live :PNB Housing Finance closed at ₹819 on last trading day

On the last day, PNB Housing Finance had a trading volume of 41,682 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 819.

