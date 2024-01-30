PNB Housing Finance share price Today Live Updates : PNB Housing Finance shares plunge on negative trading day

PNB Housing Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB Housing Finance's stock opened at ₹827.85 and closed at ₹819. The highest price for the day was ₹834, while the lowest was ₹784.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹20,594.02 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹913.95, and the 52-week low is ₹384.17. The BSE volume for the day was 41,682 shares.
The current data for PNB Housing Finance stock shows that the stock price is ₹793.05, representing a percent change of -3.17. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.17%. The net change in the stock price is -25.95, indicating a decrease of ₹25.95. Overall, the data suggests that the stock price of PNB Housing Finance has dropped.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.77%
|3 Months
|-1.61%
|6 Months
|24.65%
|YTD
|1.34%
|1 Year
|79.07%
The current stock price of PNB Housing Finance is ₹793.05. It has experienced a 3.17% decrease in its price, resulting in a net change of -25.95.
On the last day, PNB Housing Finance had a trading volume of 41,682 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹819.
