e-paper

PNB Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 4.78 %. The stock closed at 109.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.46 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB had an open price of 109.64 and a close price of 109.24. The stock reached a high of 114.95 and a low of 109.05. The market capitalization of PNB is 126,032.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 110.95, while the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 5,918,370 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹109.24 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a trading volume of 5,918,370 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of PNB stock was 109.24.

