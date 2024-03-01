Hello User
PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Soars as Investors Respond Positively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 120.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.95 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at 120.6, closed at 120.7, with a high of 125.45 and a low of 118.75. The market capitalization stood at 134279.33 crore. The 52-week high was at 132.6 and the low at 44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 4,126,077 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST PNB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.54%
3 Months45.09%
6 Months93.41%
YTD27.26%
1 Year142.97%
01 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹121.95, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹120.7

The current price of PNB stock is 121.95, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹120.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, PNB had a trading volume of 4,126,077 shares with a closing price of 120.7.

