PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Soars as Investors Respond Positively

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹120.6, closed at ₹120.7, with a high of ₹125.45 and a low of ₹118.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹134279.33 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹132.6 and the low at ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 4,126,077 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.