PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Soars as Investors Respond Positively

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹120.6, closed at ₹120.7, with a high of ₹125.45 and a low of ₹118.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹134279.33 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹132.6 and the low at ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 4,126,077 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST
PNB share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.54%
|3 Months
|45.09%
|6 Months
|93.41%
|YTD
|27.26%
|1 Year
|142.97%
01 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST
PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹121.95, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹120.7
The current price of PNB stock is ₹121.95, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
01 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹120.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the BSE, PNB had a trading volume of 4,126,077 shares with a closing price of ₹120.7.