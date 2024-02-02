Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

PNB stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 3.84 %. The stock closed at 114.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.85 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of PNB (Punjab National Bank) was 115.15, while the close price was 114.46. The stock had a high of 119.6 and a low of 113.7. The market capitalization of PNB is 130,865.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 114.95, and the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for PNB shares was 9,343,717.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹114.46 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9,343,717. The closing price for the shares was 114.46.

