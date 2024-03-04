Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  PNB Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

PNB Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

PNB stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 124.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.75 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price TodayPremium
PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 125.05 and closed at 124.85. The stock reached a high of 126.25 and a low of 124.55. The market capitalization of PNB was 138,463.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 132.6 and the 52-week low was 44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 186,997 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:04:17 AM IST

PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹124.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a volume of 186,997 shares traded with a closing price of 124.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie