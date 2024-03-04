PNB Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

PNB stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 124.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.75 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹125.05 and closed at ₹124.85. The stock reached a high of ₹126.25 and a low of ₹124.55. The market capitalization of PNB was ₹138,463.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹132.6 and the 52-week low was ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 186,997 shares.
04 Mar 2024, 08:04:17 AM IST
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a volume of 186,997 shares traded with a closing price of ₹124.85.
