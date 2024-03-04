Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 125.05 and closed at 124.85. The stock reached a high of 126.25 and a low of 124.55. The market capitalization of PNB was 138,463.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 132.6 and the 52-week low was 44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 186,997 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

