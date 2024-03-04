PNB Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹125.05 and closed at ₹124.85. The stock reached a high of ₹126.25 and a low of ₹124.55. The market capitalization of PNB was ₹138,463.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹132.6 and the 52-week low was ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 186,997 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.