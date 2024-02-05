Hello User
PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 125.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.55 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of PNB was 121.6 and the close price was 118.85. The high for the day was 128.25 and the low was 120.15. The market capitalization of PNB is 138,133.19 crore. The 52-week high is the same as the high for the day, which is 128.25, and the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 8,786,651 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock's low price for the day was 123.75, while the high price reached 126.8.

05 Feb 2024, 10:08 AM IST PNB February futures opened at 125.65 as against previous close of 125.4

PNB (Punjab National Bank) is currently trading at a spot price of 126.55. The bid price is slightly lower at 126.35, while the offer price is at 126.45. There is a bid quantity of 8000 and an offer quantity of 40000. The open interest stands at 223056000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST PNB Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST PNB share price update :PNB trading at ₹126.55, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹125.45

The current data for PNB stock shows that the price is 126.55 with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.88% or 1.1 points. This information indicates that there has been a slight upward movement in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST PNB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week20.0%
3 Months49.79%
6 Months109.17%
YTD30.97%
1 Year146.85%
05 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹125.45, up 5.55% from yesterday's ₹118.85

The current data for PNB stock shows that the price is 125.45, representing a 5.55% increase. The net change is 6.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹118.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNB on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 8,786,651 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 118.85.

