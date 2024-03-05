Active Stocks
Tue Mar 05 2024 09:07:13
LIVE UPDATES

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price rises as investors show confidence

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

PNB stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 125.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.1 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price TodayPremium
PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at 126.25, closed at 125.75 with a high of 126.65 and a low of 124.75. The market capitalization was 138,848.91 crore. The 52-week high was 132.6 and the low was 44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 1,785,880 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:05:39 AM IST

PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹126.1, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹125.75

The current data for PNB stock shows that the price is 126.1 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:02:00 AM IST

PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹125.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), PNB had a trading volume of 1,785,880 shares with a closing price of 125.75.

