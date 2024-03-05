PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price rises as investors show confidence

PNB stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 125.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.1 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹126.25, closed at ₹125.75 with a high of ₹126.65 and a low of ₹124.75. The market capitalization was ₹138,848.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹132.6 and the low was ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 1,785,880 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:05:39 AM IST
PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹126.1, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹125.75
The current data for PNB stock shows that the price is ₹126.1 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
05 Mar 2024, 08:02:00 AM IST
PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹125.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), PNB had a trading volume of 1,785,880 shares with a closing price of ₹125.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!