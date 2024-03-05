PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price rises as investors show confidence

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹126.25, closed at ₹125.75 with a high of ₹126.65 and a low of ₹124.75. The market capitalization was ₹138,848.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹132.6 and the low was ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 1,785,880 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for PNB stock shows that the price is ₹126.1 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), PNB had a trading volume of 1,785,880 shares with a closing price of ₹125.75.
