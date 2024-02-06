PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Plunges in Trading Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB's stock opened at ₹126.4 and closed at ₹125.45. The stock reached a high of ₹126.8 and a low of ₹120.85. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹133,949.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹128.25 and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for PNB shares was 8,956,010.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of PNB (Punjab National Bank) is ₹121.65. It has experienced a percent change of -3.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.8, implying a decrease of 3.8 units.
On the last day of trading for PNB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,956,010. The closing price for the stock was ₹125.45.
