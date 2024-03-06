PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Plummets as Bearish Trend Continues

PNB stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 129.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.05 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹125.65, reached a high of ₹130, and a low of ₹125.5 before closing at ₹126.1. The market capitalization was ₹142,812.87 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹132.6 and a low of ₹44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 4,677,485 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.