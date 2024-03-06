Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 09:51:23
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,165.00 -0.32%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,617.60 -0.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,103.50 1.42%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.00 -1.22%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,020.90 -0.10%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Plummets as Bearish Trend Continues
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Plummets as Bearish Trend Continues

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

PNB stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 129.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.05 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price TodayPremium
PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at 125.65, reached a high of 130, and a low of 125.5 before closing at 126.1. The market capitalization was 142,812.87 crore, with a 52-week high of 132.6 and a low of 44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 4,677,485 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:50:01 AM IST

PNB Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:42:54 AM IST

PNB share price update :PNB trading at ₹128.05, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹129.7

The current data for PNB stock shows that the price is 128.05 with a percent change of -1.27% and a net change of -1.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly.

06 Mar 2024, 09:37:12 AM IST

PNB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.41%
3 Months43.52%
6 Months92.58%
YTD35.46%
1 Year152.83%
06 Mar 2024, 09:08:36 AM IST

PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹129.7, up 2.85% from yesterday's ₹126.1

As of the most recent data, the stock price of PNB is 129.7, which represents a 2.85% increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.6 points.

06 Mar 2024, 08:11:43 AM IST

PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹126.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a trading volume of 4,677,485 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for PNB's stock was 126.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie