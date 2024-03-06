Hello User
PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Plummets as Bearish Trend Continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 129.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.05 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at 125.65, reached a high of 130, and a low of 125.5 before closing at 126.1. The market capitalization was 142,812.87 crore, with a 52-week high of 132.6 and a low of 44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 4,677,485 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST PNB Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST PNB share price update :PNB trading at ₹128.05, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹129.7

The current data for PNB stock shows that the price is 128.05 with a percent change of -1.27% and a net change of -1.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly.

06 Mar 2024, 09:37 AM IST PNB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.41%
3 Months43.52%
6 Months92.58%
YTD35.46%
1 Year152.83%
06 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹129.7, up 2.85% from yesterday's ₹126.1

As of the most recent data, the stock price of PNB is 129.7, which represents a 2.85% increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.6 points.

06 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹126.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a trading volume of 4,677,485 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for PNB's stock was 126.1.

