PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Plummets as Bearish Trend Continues

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹125.65, reached a high of ₹130, and a low of ₹125.5 before closing at ₹126.1. The market capitalization was ₹142,812.87 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹132.6 and a low of ₹44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 4,677,485 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for PNB stock shows that the price is ₹128.05 with a percent change of -1.27% and a net change of -1.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.41%
|3 Months
|43.52%
|6 Months
|92.58%
|YTD
|35.46%
|1 Year
|152.83%
As of the most recent data, the stock price of PNB is ₹129.7, which represents a 2.85% increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.6 points.
On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a trading volume of 4,677,485 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for PNB's stock was ₹126.1.
