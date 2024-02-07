Hello User
PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 121.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.95 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 122.85 and closed at 121.65. The stock had a high of 122.85 and a low of 119.1 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB is currently at 134,279.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 128.25 and the 52-week low is 44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,394 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹121.95, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹121.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of PNB is 121.95. There has been a 0.25% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

07 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹121.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,848,394. The closing price of the shares was 121.65.

