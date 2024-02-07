PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹122.85 and closed at ₹121.65. The stock had a high of ₹122.85 and a low of ₹119.1 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB is currently at ₹134,279.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹128.25 and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,394 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.