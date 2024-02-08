Hello User
PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 121.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.9 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of PNB (Punjab National Bank) was 123.85 and the close price was 121.95. The stock reached a high of 125.85 and a low of 122.9 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB is 136,426.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 128.25 and the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for PNB shares was 5,114,951.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹123.9, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹121.95

As of the current data, the stock price of PNB is 123.9. It has experienced a 1.6% increase, resulting in a net change of 1.95.

08 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹121.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank (PNB) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 5,114,951 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 121.95.

