PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of PNB (Punjab National Bank) was ₹123.85 and the close price was ₹121.95. The stock reached a high of ₹125.85 and a low of ₹122.9 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹136,426.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹128.25 and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for PNB shares was 5,114,951.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.