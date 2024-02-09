Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 123.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.3 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of PNB was 125.5, with a close price of 123.9. The stock had a high of 127.25 and a low of 123.1. The market capitalization of PNB is currently at 136,866.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 128.25, while the 52-week low was 44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 6,496,404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank (PNB) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 6,496,404. The closing price for PNB shares on this day was 123.9.

