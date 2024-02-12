Hello User
PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 123.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.9 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB's stock opened at 124.35 and closed at 124.3. The highest price reached during the day was 124.5, while the lowest was 117.85. The market capitalization of PNB is 1,36,371.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 128.25, and the 52-week low is 44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,18,11,199 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST PNB February futures opened at 125.05 as against previous close of 124.45

PNB is currently trading at a spot price of 122.35. The bid price is 122.15 and the offer price is 122.65. The offer quantity is 8000 and the bid quantity is 16000. The open interest for PNB is 225,576,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST PNB Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST PNB share price update :PNB trading at ₹123.9, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹123.85

The current data for PNB stock shows that the price is 123.9. There has been a 0.04 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.05.

12 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST PNB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.2%
3 Months47.31%
6 Months98.08%
YTD29.4%
1 Year142.94%
12 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹123.85, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹124.3

The current data of PNB stock shows that the price is 123.85, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.36% and has a net decrease of 0.45 units.

12 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹124.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,181,199. The closing price for the shares was 124.3.

