PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB's stock opened at ₹124.35 and closed at ₹124.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹124.5, while the lowest was ₹117.85. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹1,36,371.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹128.25, and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,18,11,199 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB is currently trading at a spot price of 122.35. The bid price is 122.15 and the offer price is 122.65. The offer quantity is 8000 and the bid quantity is 16000. The open interest for PNB is 225,576,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for PNB stock shows that the price is ₹123.9. There has been a 0.04 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.2%
|3 Months
|47.31%
|6 Months
|98.08%
|YTD
|29.4%
|1 Year
|142.94%
The current data of PNB stock shows that the price is ₹123.85, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.36% and has a net decrease of 0.45 units.
On the last day of trading for PNB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,181,199. The closing price for the shares was ₹124.3.
