PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹124.85 and closed at ₹123.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹125.5, while the low was ₹117.05. The market capitalization of PNB stood at ₹130,095.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹128.25, and the 52-week low was ₹44.41. The stock had a BSE volume of 3,014,072 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.