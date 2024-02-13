Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 118.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.1 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 124.85 and closed at 123.85. The stock's high for the day was 125.5, while the low was 117.05. The market capitalization of PNB stood at 130,095.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 128.25, and the 52-week low was 44.41. The stock had a BSE volume of 3,014,072 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:15 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 115.7 and a high price of 120.85.

13 Feb 2024, 10:04 AM IST PNB February futures opened at 118.45 as against previous close of 118.55

PNB is the stock name of Punjab National Bank. The spot price of the stock is currently at 118.75. The bid price is 119.7, and the offer price is 119.8. The offer quantity is 8000, and the bid quantity is also 8000. The open interest for this stock is 215,016,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST PNB Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST PNB share price update :PNB trading at ₹119.1, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹118.15

The current data of PNB stock shows that the price is 119.1, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and the net change is an increase of 0.95.

13 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST PNB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.79%
3 Months36.58%
6 Months89.66%
YTD23.5%
1 Year130.73%
13 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹118.15, down -4.6% from yesterday's ₹123.85

Based on the current data of PNB stock, the price is 118.15 with a percent change of -4.6 and a net change of -5.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, indicating a potential decline in investor confidence or negative market sentiment surrounding PNB. This could be attributed to various factors such as poor financial performance, negative news, or broader market trends. Investors should carefully analyze the reasons behind this decline and consider potential risks before making any investment decisions.

13 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹123.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,014,072. The closing price for the day was 123.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!