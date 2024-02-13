PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹124.85 and closed at ₹123.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹125.5, while the low was ₹117.05. The market capitalization of PNB stood at ₹130,095.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹128.25, and the 52-week low was ₹44.41. The stock had a BSE volume of 3,014,072 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of ₹115.7 and a high price of ₹120.85.
PNB is the stock name of Punjab National Bank. The spot price of the stock is currently at 118.75. The bid price is 119.7, and the offer price is 119.8. The offer quantity is 8000, and the bid quantity is also 8000. The open interest for this stock is 215,016,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of PNB stock shows that the price is ₹119.1, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and the net change is an increase of 0.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.79%
|3 Months
|36.58%
|6 Months
|89.66%
|YTD
|23.5%
|1 Year
|130.73%
Based on the current data of PNB stock, the price is ₹118.15 with a percent change of -4.6 and a net change of -5.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, indicating a potential decline in investor confidence or negative market sentiment surrounding PNB. This could be attributed to various factors such as poor financial performance, negative news, or broader market trends. Investors should carefully analyze the reasons behind this decline and consider potential risks before making any investment decisions.
On the last day of trading for PNB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,014,072. The closing price for the day was ₹123.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!