PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB's stock opened and closed at ₹118.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹123.45, while the lowest price was ₹115.7. The market capitalization of PNB is currently at ₹134,499.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹128.25, and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The trading volume on the BSE for PNB was 4,693,513 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of ₹119.5 and a high price of ₹121.9 on the current day.
PNB (Punjab National Bank) is currently trading at a spot price of 121.5. The bid price is 121.35, and the offer price is 121.85. The offer quantity is 24000, and the bid quantity is also 24000. The open interest for PNB is 207,976,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of PNB is ₹121.4, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -0.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% and the stock has lost 0.75 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.16%
|3 Months
|40.08%
|6 Months
|95.83%
|YTD
|27.52%
|1 Year
|143.23%
Based on the current data, the stock price of PNB (Punjab National Bank) is ₹122.15. There has been a percent change of 3.39, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹4. Overall, the stock price of PNB has shown an upward trend.
On the last day of trading for PNB on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,693,513. The closing price of each share was ₹118.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!