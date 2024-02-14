Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 122.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.4 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB's stock opened and closed at 118.15. The highest price reached during the day was 123.45, while the lowest price was 115.7. The market capitalization of PNB is currently at 134,499.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 128.25, and the 52-week low is 44.41. The trading volume on the BSE for PNB was 4,693,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 119.5 and a high price of 121.9 on the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 10:12 AM IST PNB February futures opened at 120.2 as against previous close of 122.75

PNB (Punjab National Bank) is currently trading at a spot price of 121.5. The bid price is 121.35, and the offer price is 121.85. The offer quantity is 24000, and the bid quantity is also 24000. The open interest for PNB is 207,976,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST PNB Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST PNB share price update :PNB trading at ₹121.4, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹122.15

The current data shows that the stock price of PNB is 121.4, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -0.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% and the stock has lost 0.75 points.

14 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST PNB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.16%
3 Months40.08%
6 Months95.83%
YTD27.52%
1 Year143.23%
14 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹122.15, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹118.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of PNB (Punjab National Bank) is 122.15. There has been a percent change of 3.39, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4. Overall, the stock price of PNB has shown an upward trend.

14 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹118.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNB on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,693,513. The closing price of each share was 118.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!