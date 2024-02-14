PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB's stock opened and closed at ₹118.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹123.45, while the lowest price was ₹115.7. The market capitalization of PNB is currently at ₹134,499.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹128.25, and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The trading volume on the BSE for PNB was 4,693,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.