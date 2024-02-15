PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Soars with Positive Trading Gains

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹120.85 and closed at ₹122.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹124.3, while the lowest price was ₹119.5. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹135,435.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹128.25, and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896,441 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.77%
|3 Months
|42.4%
|6 Months
|99.27%
|YTD
|28.41%
|1 Year
|142.03%
The current data of PNB stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹124.85. There has been a 1.5% increase in the stock's price, with a net change of ₹1.85.
On the last day, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) volume for Punjab National Bank (PNB) was 3,896,441 shares. The closing price for PNB on this day was ₹122.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!