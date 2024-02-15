Hello User
PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Soars with Positive Trading Gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 123 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.85 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at 120.85 and closed at 122.15. The highest price reached during the day was 124.3, while the lowest price was 119.5. The market capitalization of PNB is 135,435.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 128.25, and the 52-week low is 44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896,441 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST PNB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.77%
3 Months42.4%
6 Months99.27%
YTD28.41%
1 Year142.03%
15 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹124.85, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹123

The current data of PNB stock shows that the price of the stock is 124.85. There has been a 1.5% increase in the stock's price, with a net change of 1.85.

15 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹122.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) volume for Punjab National Bank (PNB) was 3,896,441 shares. The closing price for PNB on this day was 122.15.

