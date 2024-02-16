PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB's stock opened at ₹124.75 and closed at ₹123. The stock reached a high of ₹129.3 and a low of ₹123.6 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB is currently ₹141,821.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹128.25, while the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for PNB shares on this day was 7,279,373.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for PNB stock shows that the price is ₹129.95, with a percent change of 0.89% and a net change of 1.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day, PNB witnessed a trading volume of 7,279,373 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
