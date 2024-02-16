Hello User
PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

PNB stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 128.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.95 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB's stock opened at 124.75 and closed at 123. The stock reached a high of 129.3 and a low of 123.6 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB is currently 141,821.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 128.25, while the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for PNB shares on this day was 7,279,373.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹129.95, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹128.8

The current data for PNB stock shows that the price is 129.95, with a percent change of 0.89% and a net change of 1.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹123 on last trading day

On the last day, PNB witnessed a trading volume of 7,279,373 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 123.

