PNB Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹129.95, closed at ₹128.8 with a high of ₹132.6 and a low of ₹129.6. The market capitalization stood at 143308.37 crores. The 52-week high was ₹132.6 and the low was ₹44.41. The BSE volume recorded was 4940231 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.