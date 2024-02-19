Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 128.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.15 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at 129.95, closed at 128.8 with a high of 132.6 and a low of 129.6. The market capitalization stood at 143308.37 crores. The 52-week high was 132.6 and the low was 44.41. The BSE volume recorded was 4940231 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹128.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), PNB had a trading volume of 4,940,231 shares with a closing price of 128.8.

